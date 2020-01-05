Menu
Lifeguard Ryan Miller at Agnes Water main beach on January 4, 2020. He says conditions have been perfect for the summer holidays.
‘Family friendly’ beach conditions at Agnes

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Jan 2020 5:00 PM
THE summer holidays have been some of the best in years for Agnes Water main beach.

Lifeguards Damien Andrew and Ryan Miller said the beach had been mostly issue free during the past month.

“I’ve done about six rescues since September,” Mr Andrew said.

He said there was one small shark spotted last week but it was far from swimmers.

“The boys put the ski in the water … helped move him on around the corner,” he said.

He said there had been a few bluebottles, however, numbers were low compared to previous years.

Mr Miller said swimmers and surfers were very responsive when they were asked to move in or out of the flags.

“Over the holidays we’ve had only one to two foot, light winds for probably nearly two weeks now which has been good for the holiday makers,” he said.

“It’s pretty family friendly at the moment — it has been for a while.”

