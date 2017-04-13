Family flavour: Harbour Festival all about the kids

FAMILY FUN: Curtis the Turtle entertains the kids at last year's Harbour Festival. The popular Gladstone Ports Corporation mascot will be back again this year to provide plenty of laughs for the kids.

THIS year's Gladstone Ports Corporation's Family Fun Night at the Harbour Festival has plenty on for the kids.

Tonight the entertainment begins at 6pm at the Marina Main Stage.

Gladstone mother Alana Kenzler said she always tried to bring her family down to the day.

"It really suits the younger kids like the babies and toddlers,” she said.

"Even the high school kids will go as there's sideshow alley too and other things like that.”

Ms Kenzler said it was a good event as they usually chose the right acts for kids.

"It's all really interactive and then they've got the fireworks after too,” she said. "It really is a good day.”

This year Ice Age, Mike the Knight and Paddington Bear, along with GPC's mascot, Curtis the Turtle, will be the entertainment.

There will be a special performance from En Pointe Dance School too.

Ms Kenzler said she did not know any other event where so much was free.

"I always have people come up, visit me and stay for the festival,” she said.

Gladstone Harbour Festival event co-ordinator Abi Galbraith said the family night was one of the biggest parts of the festival.

"It's all about our little kids, the family fun night is always huge, it's a really popular event,” she said.

GPC have been behind the family night since 2008.

"GPC continues to be a proud and loyal supporter of the Harbour Festival, with its support spanning across five decades,” a statement read.

"The Family Fun Night and Arts in the Park are two of the events directly sponsored this year, along with the provision of the home of the festival, GPC's Marina Parklands.”

Ms Galbraith said she expected about 5000 people to come to tonight's entertainment.

"Our biggest target market for festivals is young families and that's probably why the Thursday night is such a big night,” she said.

The fireworks, the biggest display of the three at the festival, are scheduled to begin at 7.50pm.

Ms Galbraith said tonight's fireworks display was the earliest of the festival as it catered for young families.

"There will be roving street performers as well throughout the festival during the night,” she said.

The festival co-ordinator encouraged everybody to get down to the festival.

"Gladstone is lucky to have a great event like this that's free of charge,” she said. "Everyone should definitely come down and enjoy it because it is an excellent event and there's lots of great entertainment and different stuff for everybody.

"We love seeing people have a great time down here.”