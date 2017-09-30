Family fields two graduates on the same day

WORDS cannot describe the feeling Cherissma Blackman had when she and her father graduated on the same day from CQUniversity in Bundaberg.

"It didn't really hit me until we were there and dressed in our gowns,” she said of the graduation ceremony on Tuesday.

Cherissma graduated with a law degree and her father, Dr Kerry Blackman, with an Honorary Doctorate for his leadership and commitment to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples' plight, for over 40 years.

"For an Aboriginal dad and daughter graduation at the same day, with a doctorate and a law degree is something special, it was a great celebration for the whole family and extended family and for my people,” Dr Blackman said.

"I hope it's a motivational tool for others and the next generation to really pursue their dreams and aspirations and also a good education.”

Dr Blackman, a Gurang and Gooreng Gooreng Traditional Owner, is an applicant for the soon to be determined Port Curtis Coral Coast and Gurang Native Title, which has been running for decades. He is also the CEO of Gidarjil Development Corporation.

Cherissma was one of only two indigenous students to complete Year 12 at Gladstone State High school in 1993.

"This trend has changed with a lot a higher retention rate in Gladstone High schools for Indigenous students completing year 12,” she said.

Cherissma plans to use her law degree to focus on Native Title and cultural heritage.

"The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community as a whole have had a lot of natural injustice occur to them over the last couple of hundred years,” she said.

"I thought I'd get qualified, then be a part of the development and implementation of policies and legislation around social justice issues for indigenous people.”

Many supporters from the local Indigenous community attended the ceremony to witness the achievements of Dr Blackman and his daughter.