Family feud: Brother accuses sister of $137K theft

A BROTHER has waged a court war against his sister for allegedly stealing $140,000 from his family business.

Maris Fleming Spencer, 61, has known about the allegations since 2013 when her brother accused her of stealing money while she worked at the business.

The Maroochydore woman's matter appeared at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday for the first time since charged were laid.

Police prosecutor James Allen said Spencer is charged with fraudulently stealing $137,000 from the business over more than a decade.

Police allege Spencer had been employed by the company from 2001 until 2013 and over the last few years of her employment was promoted to company director.

Her role within the business was to run day-to-day business, complete the books and banking for the business, a role while allegedly gave her access to the funds.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards previously said the informant became suspicious of the alleged stolen money after a forensic accountant conducted an audit of the company's accounting systems.

Defence lawyer Chelsea Emery told the court Spencer's two sons also worked at the business at the time of offending.

She said Spencer would be disputing the claims.

Ms Emery asked for the matter to be adjourned to December 6 for a brief of evidence.

Spencer was released on bail under strict conditions to not make any contact with her brother or people alleged to be involved in the charges.