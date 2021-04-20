Family favourite Luminous Festival returns in 2021

Gladstone’s Tondoon Botanic Gardens will light up in a kaleidoscope of colour with the return of Luminous over two magical nights in July.

The award-winning Luminous is a mesmerising visual event featuring impressive light displays, illuminated art, live music, roving entertainment, workshops, children’s activities and much more.

This year’s event will be held on July 16 and 17 from 5.30pm-9pm at Tondoon Botanic Gardens with tickets on sale from Monday, June 7.

Originating in 2018, Luminous was created to celebrate the Tondoon Botanic Gardens’ 30th

Birthday.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the overwhelming community response from the 2018 event cemented Luminous as an annual event for the Gladstone Region.

“Luminous has attracted glowing reviews and won the 2020 Event of the Year Award at the Parks and Leisure Australia Queensland Awards,” Cr Burnett said.

“It’s an event that keeps growing each year; the inaugural event attracted more than 8000 people on only one night and in 2019 more than 12,000 came through the gates of Tondoon Botanic Gardens over the course of two nights.

“While Luminous was unable to occur last year due to COVID-19, celebrations this year will be bigger and better than before with the addition of a spectacular water activation on Lake Tondoon and further exciting announcements to be made closer to the date.”

To purchase tickets from just $2 per person, and free for infants under 12 months, from Monday, June 7 click HERE.

