Family Farm Fun Day to be first of many

IT DOESN'T matter what suicide support group you belong to, Mark Brookes wants to help out anyway he can.

The organiser behind last month's Shine and Show and Ride For Life, which raised $4000 for suicide awareness group Project We Care, stuck his neck out for another group, Survivors of Suicide last weekend.

Sandra Moran, John Whitten and Mark Brookes. Mike Richards GLA230418LIFE

Mark helped organise a Family Farm Fun Day at Calliope on Saturday with the help of a local businesswoman who was only happy to help.

The day saw children ride and pat ponies, while also featuring a petting zoo with a variety of animals, face painting and barbecue.

"We wanted to give exposure to other suicide support groups in the Gladstone community,” Mark said.

"We got in contact with Survivors of Suicide who attended the Show and Shine suicide awareness ride... It was about giving back to the community and we wanted to do something for another support group.

"I got together with Angela Laing from Pony Express at Calliope who has been fantastic work in the community with her business.

"Her interaction with suicide has led her to channelling it into directing good for others. She loves seeing kids smile at the birthday parties and events that she's had on her (Aquarius Ave) property for quite some time now.”

"It was a pretty successful day... We had a lot of great community support on the day and they want to make it a regular event to keep it going.”