Family drama: Mum’s tribute to Seibold

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold speaks to the media after his side’s loss to South Sydney. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Brisbane chairman Karl Morris says he is concerned about the welfare of Anthony Seibold and the Broncos mentor's mother paid tribute to his values after he informed the club he would remain in Sydney to deal with a "serious family matter".

Seibold was in Sydney for Friday night's 28-10 loss to the Rabbitohs and will spend the next 14 days in COVID self-isolation while attending to a personal matter.

It caps a turbulent season for Seibold, who is fighting to save his job at the Broncos with the club in 15th place having lost 10 of their last 11 games, including their latest defeat against South Sydney.

With Seibold out of action for the next fortnight, his assistant Peter Gentle will be caretaker coach for Brisbane's next two games against Canberra and the Dragons.

The Broncos club is rallying around Seibold with Morris reassuring the coach to take all the time he needs to sort out his emotional family circumstances.

"It's not ideal of course but as I said to Anthony on the phone, everything must be put into perspective," Morris said.

"We all have family and I told Anthony family comes first. I would have done exactly the same thing and anyone who says anything different, I have no respect for.

"Peter Gentle will take over coaching for the next two weeks.

"Anthony is being very strict while he is down there, he is wearing a mask, but under the NRL's strict COVID protocols he will be in quarantine for two weeks."

Seibold's mother Janelle took to social media on Saturday to express her gratitude for the Broncos' support of her son during a time of distress.

"So proud of my son Anthony because family does come first," she wrote on Facebook.

"No doubt in my mind he would have done anything else.

"Thanks to Brisbane Broncos for supporting him and his family."

Seibold has been under enormous pressure during the Broncos' form crisis and Morris admits he is mindful of the coach's mental state.

"I am worried about Anthony's wellbeing," Morris said.

"I worry about a lot of things, it's a high-pressure job Anthony has as head coach of the Broncos.

"I am also worried about our young players at the Broncos with what's going on.

"But Anthony is a resilient guy so I am sure he will get through this, but it's important he supports his family first."

Broncos chief executive Paul White said he expected Seibold to return to the club to continue coaching after serving his 14 days of self-isolation.

"He expects to be able to return to Brisbane within 48 hours but in line with COVID regulations he will need to self-isolate for 14 days once he is back in Queensland," White said.

"Anthony will return to the Broncos after that. Assistant Coach Peter Gentle will coach the team in Anthony's absence.

"We are working with Anthony to give him all the support he and his family need at this time, and we ask media to respect his privacy."