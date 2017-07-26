WATCH: Family Crust Bakery keeping penalty rates

KEEPING RATES: Family Crust Bakery owner Sandy Davison meets with shadow minister for Northern Australia Jason Clare, Senator Chris Ketter, AWU's Zac Beers and shadow employment services minister Ed Husic to talk penalty rates yesterday.

KEEPING penalty rates for her workers is a no brainer for Family Crust Bakery owner Sandy Davison.

"My staff are the backbone of my business, they deserve what they get now, they don't deserve any less," she said.

"We're very proud to be able to support them and keep their wages the way they are now."

A Fair Work Commission decision delivered earlier this year means full-time and part-time retail workers have had Sunday rates reduced from 200% to 150%, while casuals' rates have been reduced from 200% to 175%.

Ms Davison said the hours at the bakery could be difficult.

"Our staff need to be rewarded for the work they do and the hours they work," she said. "Above and beyond they're very good at their trade, especially the boys, so they do deserve what they get. They should never be paid any less than what they deserve."

Family Crust Bakery keeping penalty rates: Family Crust Bakery keeping penalty rates

Mr Husic said keeping penalty rates should be an easy decision. He criticised Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and the Federal Government for the decision.

"It means that those households are going to be a lot more nervous about paying the bills," he said.

"But for businesses too it means that their consumers are not necessarily going to dip into their pockets to spend."

Mr Clare echoed his fellow ALP member's comments and thanked Ms Davison for maintaining rates for her workers. "There are a number of businesses big and small that have decided to stick up for their workers," he said.

"We want to encourage all businesses to stick up for their workers and not cut wages."

Although Ms Davison's decision not to cut penalty rates will cost the business money, she said it was an easy one to make.

"If we start here then where does it stop?" she said.

"What have (people) got to look forward to if we're going to take everything away now?"