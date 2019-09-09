Family connections bring premiership success at the Saints

AUSSIE RULES: It was quite the weekend for several sets of brothers and "sis bro's" across the AFL Capricornia reserves, under-17 and under-13 grades for the BITS Saints Football Club.

Premiership glory came for the second successive year for Brooke Sheridan, who led the U13 BITS Saints to the flag against the Yeppoon Swans with her best-afield four-goal effort.

Later on Saturday morning, her older brothers Josh and Lachlan Sheridan basked in victories as the Saints broke a flag drought against Glenmore Bulls in the U17s.

Proud mother Lauraine Schmidt said it was the perfect finish for the trio in the junior competition.

"It's the end of an era for my kids," she said.

"Eleven years of playing juniors and sub-juniors, and Brooke is women's next year and the boys will play in the reserves."

But the trio weren't the only sibling flag winners.

Max and Sam Marsh, Michael and Ty Fitzgerald, Rylan and Caileb Cassidy and Ellie and Milan Turnbull were also U13 premiership players.

Saints brothers Liam and Ky Croft shared premiership success with their respective BITS U17 and U13 teams, as did Grady Howard (U17) and his sister Isabella (U13).

Grady and Isabella Howard also won grand finals. Contributed 090919SIBLINGS

Cooper Tankey also played in the U17s and his little sister Bo played in the U13 team.

Caleb and Tamiah Lusty were members of the grand final-winning U17 and U13 Saints teams as well.

It's easy to see why the BITS Saints is a family football club and the future looks bright.