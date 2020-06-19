Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The ATO took a second mortgage over a factory owned by a 75-year-old family company six months before it collapsed. Now administrators are asking why.
The ATO took a second mortgage over a factory owned by a 75-year-old family company six months before it collapsed. Now administrators are asking why.
Business

Family company in $7m collapse as ATO move takes its toll

by Glen Norris
19th Jun 2020 4:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE role of the Australian Taxation Office in the $7 million collapse of a 75-year-old Brisbane building products firm is being questioned by the company's administrators.

Directors of Wacol-based Sharp Plywood, which had worked on some of the state's most iconic public buildings, called in administrators in May after a fellow director launched a winding up action in the Supreme Court seeking a compulsory acquisition of her shares in the business.

Founded by Jack Sharp in 1945, the family business owns a substantial amount of property around its factory in the city's southern industrial heartland. But in recent years it had struggled against a rising tide of Chinese imports.

Gavin Morton, of insolvency firm Morton & Lee, has told creditors that the ATO registered a second mortgage over the company's premises in December, elevating it from an unsecured creditor to a secured one. Secured creditors get the first bite of the cherry in any wind-up of a company.

Morton says if Sharp is eventually wound up that transaction may be overturned given the ATO potentially knew the company was insolvent and it occurred within six months of the administrators being called in.

If that occurs the pool of funds available to unsecured creditors, including tradespeople and subbies, would be boosted by $1 million.

Sharp, which employed about 17 people manufacturing veneers and panels for kitchens, furniture, commercial fit outs, panels and doors, had worked on wood panelling for the Brisbane Supreme and District Court complex and the Abedian School of Architecture at Bond University.

Mr Morton says separate entity was continuing to operate the business from the Wacol site under a licensing agreement. He said this could allow the business to continue to operate after the end of the administration and creditors were paid.

Originally published as Family company in $7m collapse as Chinese imports take toll

australian taxation office sharp plywood

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone-Benaraby Rd works: Damage claims triple

        premium_icon Gladstone-Benaraby Rd works: Damage claims triple

        News TMR has advised sealing works are now complete on the section where motorists had concerns about loose stones.

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news

        Indigenous students get helping hand with study

        premium_icon Indigenous students get helping hand with study

        News Gladstone Ports Corporation has run its Talent Today, Talent Tomorrow program since...

        • 19th Jun 2020 4:50 PM
        Cold snap will see temperatures plummet to 7 in Gladstone

        premium_icon Cold snap will see temperatures plummet to 7 in Gladstone

        News “The initial temperature hit will be quite substantial,” says meteorologist Peter...