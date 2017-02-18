Popular CBD business leaves city shocked

NO MORE: Ketty and Simone Simonetto, the owners of Mamma Mia La Pizza Shop, will be closing their doors next Saturday.

WHETHER you're coming back from a night of partying and need that extra cheesy-carb hit to get you home, or planned a date night with your other half, Mamma Mia La Pizza was definitely a Gladstone favourite.

Last night a post made to Facebook by the traditional and authentic pizza place's business owner Ketty Simonetto announced the popular Goondoon St business would be closing its doors.

"With great sadness we inform you that Mamma Mia La Pizza will close the door here in Gladstone," she wrote.

"Thank you for all your support.

"We have done our best and we hope to meet you again soon in another place.

"Of course we can't make all people happy.

"All around the world there are many kinds of pizza. I'm sure you can find the best for you."

Ms Simonetto said the store's last working day would February 25.

"All our customers that will come in the last few days to say goodbye, will be welcome," she wrote. "Now ... we can start to cry ..."

Mrs Simonetta said the reason behind the business closure was she had family living in Italy moving to Brisbane soon.

So the family could stick together, she too, would be moving and could no longer look after the business.

The post received a large amount of attention online, with people shocked and saddened by the news.

Gladstone resident Margaret Winton said she was sorry to see the business go.

"Please keep me posted," she wrote.

"I feel that by now, we are friends and you know I love your pizzas, they are, and always will be the best, good luck with whatever is your new adventure."

Gina Alexander said pizza from Mamma Mia La Pizza was the best she had ever eaten.

"We are so sad to see this," she wrote.

Shenaid Hall said she would have to make one last trip before the business closed their doors for good.

"Oh my god, no way!" she wrote.

Kellie Maree Lauren was disappointed about the closure, and said that nothing good lasted here any more.

The shop was a nominee in last year's Observer's Best in Business Awards.