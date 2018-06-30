FAMILY CIRCUS: Gladstone woman's link to big top royalty

GLADSTONE Cemetery is the resting place of another local resident with connections to Australian circus royalty.

Lying not far from the grave of James Ashton, the founder of Ashton's Circus, is the grave of Rosa Harth, nee Wirth.

Wirth's Circus was formed in 1880 and by the end of the decade was Australia's premier circus.

Rosa's great granddaughter Laraine Green said the Wirths originally started out as travelling musicians.

"Johannes, Joachim and Peter Wirth travelled around the goldfields putting on shows in small country towns," she said.

"Peter's wife Jacobina and his baby daughter Rosa travelled with them.

"Eventually the brothers settled in Dalby, Queensland, but continued to travel the back roads playing music."

The brothers also had an encounter with legendary bushranger Captain Thunderbolt.

"He robbed them and put the money on a horse, he promised to give it back if his horse won," Laraine said.

"When they got to Warwick they found Thunderbolt's horse had won and he'd sent them back their share."

It was in Dalby that James Ashton convinced Johannes to join his travelling circus.

"That was in 1870 and Johannes soon returned to Dalby to recruit his sons to join him in the circus," Laraine said.

When Johannes died in 1875, his sons John, Harry, Philip and George decided to branch into the circus business on their own.

Wirth's Circus was born and would quickly grow to become Australia's premier circus.

"The Wirths had learned everything they needed to know about circuses from Ashtons," Laraine said.

"They quickly grew to become one of the most popular circuses in Australia and even toured overseas.

"Rosa toured with them until she married Henry Harth in Toowoomba in 1873 when she was 18."

CIRCUS CONNECTION: Rosa (nee Wirth) and Henry Harth

Rosa's days of travelling and performing were over.

"They had 12 children, including my grandfather Peter," Laraine said.

"Henry died in 1909 and in 1917 Rosa moved to Gladstone to live with her son Frederick.

"My father said she was a great horsewoman.

"So I suppose some of the performing must have rubbed off on her from her relatives."

Rosa died in Gladstone on July 6, 1930 at the age of 75.

Wirth's circus continued to tour before eventually closing in 1963.

FAMILY CONNECTION: Rosa Harth nee Wirth's grave in Gladstone Cemetery Greg Bray