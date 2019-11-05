Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are reviewing CCTV footage after an alleged attempted mugging.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage after an alleged attempted mugging.
Crime

Family chase knife-wielding mugger

by Marcel Baum
5th Nov 2019 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG woman has had a lucky escape after an alleged attempted mugging which involved a family member of the victim chasing after a man armed with a knife.

Police were called to Astley Prd in North Lakes yesterday evening after reports of a male person with a knife being chased by a family member of an alleged victim.

A QPS spokesman said an unknown man approached a 19-year-old woman between 6.15-6.30pm near Hilltop Shopping Centre on Astley Pde and grabbed her phone.

"There was a tug of war between the two during which the man lashed out and pushed the woman in the chest," the QPS spokesman said.

"The victim yelled, managed to pull away and ran off."

A family member of the alleged victim later saw the alleged offender at Hilltop Shopping Centre and gave chase, during which the alleged offender was observed with a knife.

The alleged offender, described as 18-20 years old, caucasian, skinny and wearing a grey hoodie, fled before police arrived.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage with investigations continuing.

More Stories

armed man armed robbery robbery theft

Just In

    Just In

      The Cup tips you can bank on

      The Cup tips you can bank on
      • 5th Nov 2019 12:05 PM

      Top Stories

        20+ PHOTOS: Best in Business Winners 2019

        premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Best in Business Winners 2019

        News MORE THAN 300 people donned their best suit and gowns for the Best in Business awards on Saturday night. With 23 categories to be won, here are all the award...

        • 5th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        ’Disbelief’: QFES deregisters fire brigade

        premium_icon ’Disbelief’: QFES deregisters fire brigade

        News An audit found the brigade no longer able to provide effective, safe and...

        Woman chased young teen down street with baseball bat

        premium_icon Woman chased young teen down street with baseball bat

        News A MAGISTRATE told a Gladstone woman not to drink so much after a court was told she...

        Drunk driver busted in own driveway

        premium_icon Drunk driver busted in own driveway

        News A GLADSTONE man was busted for drink driving in his own driveway when a neighbour...