Family caravanning around Oz give Gladstone top marks

ON HOLIDAYS: Michael and Zach, 3, enjoying Gladstone's pump track during their caravanning holiday around Australia.

A FAMILY of mountain bikers cruising around the country were full of praise for Gladstone, comparing its water park to the iconic water feature at the Hotel Bellagio in Las Vegas and describing some tracks as a "must do".

The Hoare family, known on social media as the family behind Get Out There Australia, visited Gladstone and Agnes Water earlier this month as part of their caravanning trip in search for a new town to call home.

The Gold Coast family has filled their itinerary with mountain biking and mum Lynn said Gladstone had exactly what they hoped for.

"We were led astray by a lot of people who told us Gladstone was an industrial town with not much to see and do," Mrs Hoare said.

"But the pump track and water park alone made us wish we had planned a longer stop here."

The family also spent three nights at Agnes Water.

While she said they were unlikely to settle down in Gladstone because her husband Michael is not fond of the warm winter, they would return to the region for holidays.

Their photos and comments on social media attracted responses from locals who recommended other activities including Mount Larcom and from others less familiar with Gladstone.

The Hoares have now travelled further north, but said their time at the Gladstone MTB park was better than expected, describing it as a "must do" stop for travellers who ride mountain bikes.

Mrs Hoare said it would be even better when Trailworx completes two more downhill runs at the park.

"We certainly wish we had planned a longer stay as we only scratched the surface of what this town has to offer," she said.