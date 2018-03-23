Family business is proud of bright past and brighter future

FAMILY AFFAIR: Andrew Allen from Ray White Gladstone is part of the Town Proud Campaign.

FAMILY AFFAIR: Andrew Allen from Ray White Gladstone is part of the Town Proud Campaign. Matt Taylor GLA220318REAL

RAY White Gladstone is Town Proud.

And it's the company's involvement in the community over the past 38 years that makes it so.

Ray White Gladstone is the first franchise to be established under the Ray White name outside of Brisbane.

Principal owner Andrew Allen said the family business, started by his uncle and father, had been successful because it served the local area.

Ray White has helped generations of families, as well as provided for new people moving to the region in renting, purchasing and leasing property.

It has provided an opportunity for Gladstone residents to realise their dreams of owning their own home.

Andrew said a community focus was key to how the business operated.

He said he was proud to be part of the tight-knit community.

"I think there's a lot of history in this town and Gladstone is a town where people can really make or break themselves," Andrew said.

"Over Gladstone's history it's certainly a town that's been very prosperous and very kind to a lot of people that are prepared to come here and have a go.

"There's a lot of employment opportunities here despite what we've been through over the past three to four years.

"The fact remains there's more opportunity here in Gladstone to better themselves than any other city in regional Queensland."

Andrew said he was proud to be a part of the campaign.

He said it was important that locals rallied around to support local businesses and keep Gladstone moving forward.

"It's an initiative that when I first heard about it I was excited about it," Andrew said

"It promotes local business and encourages people to buy locally and shop locally.

"By shopping locally and contributing your money back into the local community it goes round in circles and hopefully creates more employment for yourself and your family."

The Town Proud campaign runs until Tuesday.

Watch our Town Proud video online with Andrew Allen from Ray White Gladstone.