Family behind $300m retirement village plan host forum

THE first community forum about a proposed $300 million resort-style retirement village will be held tonight.

One of the original pioneering families of the Gladstone Region, the Mann family of Benaraby, is behind the plans to build and operate Station Creek Lifestyle Village, for active retirees.

Project manager Jason Sullivan said the two forums this week would offer a chance for the community to find out more about the development, show their support for the concept and ask questions.

The $300 million project, slated for land at the Bruce Hwy near the Old Tannum Rd turnoff, would include 510 homes and an 18-hole Graham Marsh-designed golf course. Some homes will be RV friendly, with oversized garages to house residents' RVs, caravans and boats.

Graham Marsh, Jonathan Mann, Jason Sullivan and Michael Mann with plans for the Station Creek Lifestyle RV Home Park and Resort.

The project, announced last year, has progressed to the development application stage with Gladstone Regional Council.

The first forum will be held tonight at 7pm at Gladstone Events Centre, Yaralla, and another will be held tomorrow at 3pm at the Port Curtis Room, Boyne Tannum Community Centre.

