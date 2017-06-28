Family assistance warning on tax

FAMILIES are being urged to finalise their family assistance obligations for the 2015/16 financial year before June 30, 2017, or risk missing out on payments.

Department of Human Services general manager Hank Jongen said families can lodge their tax returns through the ATO's online services, and those who don't need to lodge one can easily tell the department via their Centrelink online account on MyGov, or by using the Express Plus Centrelink mobile app.

"From early July, the department balances Family Tax Benefit payments by comparing families' actual income against the estimate they provided to check they have received the right amount. The department also uses this income confirmation to check eligibility for supplement payments," Mr Jongen said.

"Families have 12 months from the end of the financial year in which they received Family Tax Benefit pay- ments to confirm their income by either lodging a tax return or advising the department they do not need to lodge.

"Otherwise, they will miss out on any top-up and supplement payments to which they might have otherwise been entitled. If they leave it too late, they may also have to pay back the Family Tax Benefit they received in the previous financial year."