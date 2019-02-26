Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Family and friends mourn lost boys at Ross River

by Chris Lees
26th Feb 2019 7:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXTENDED family and friends gathered on the banks of the Ross River to remember Barak Austral, 5, and Jhulio Sariago, 3, who were found dead this morning in the very same spot.

This afternoon a group of about 15 people were given space by the wider community to grieve.

Balloons were among the tributes left for the young boys. Photo: Chris Lees
Balloons were among the tributes left for the young boys. Photo: Chris Lees

Two men went to the waterside and placed a floral wreath in the water which floated down the small inlet near where the boys were found.

A wreath floating in the water near where the boys were found. Photo: Chris Lees
A wreath floating in the water near where the boys were found. Photo: Chris Lees

Much of the extended family took comfort in each other with many of them crying in each otherâ€™s arms.

Young boys and girls including cousins were there to remember the two boys who were found this morning.

Friends of the family were there to help everyone through the terrible time.

More Stories

boys drowning editors picks ross river townsville

Top Stories

    Mum's Aus Day pub brawl ends with hefty compo payout

    premium_icon Mum's Aus Day pub brawl ends with hefty compo payout

    News A MOTHER has been ordered to pay $750 compensation to a woman she attacked at a pub on Australia Day.

    Pell guilty of child sex offences

    premium_icon Pell guilty of child sex offences

    Crime Cardinal George Pell found guilty of sex offences against two boys

    BREAKING: Police scouring streets in and near Boyne Island

    BREAKING: Police scouring streets in and near Boyne Island

    Breaking Police searching the streets after two separate reports.

    BREAKING: Residents warned as crews battle Rosedale blaze

    BREAKING: Residents warned as crews battle Rosedale blaze

    Breaking QFES has issued an advice-level warning.