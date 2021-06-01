Family affair: Legend’s son tipped for Titans debut

The son of Dally M Medal legend Preston Campbell is set to make his NRL debut and create Gold Coast Titans history in the process.

Dynamic fullback Jayden Campbell is expected to get his first taste of the NRL in Saturday night's showdown against Melbourne on the Sunshine Coast.

If Jayden's debut is confirmed by Gold Coast coach Justin Holbrook on Tuesday afternoon, the Campbells will become the first father-son duo to represent the Titans entity in the club's 15-season history.

Preston Campbell was the Titans' first ever signing for their foundation season in 2007 and played 103 games for the club before retiring in 2011.

Jayden, 21, is an elusive No. 1 who has been carving up the Intrust Super Cup this season with the high-flying Tweed Heads Seagulls.

Jayden Campbell could make his NRL debut for the Titans. Picture: Jason O'Brien/NRL Images

Despite his lean frame, Campbell is averaging 194m per game and has busted 59 tackles in only six matches.

Much like his pint-sized father who won the NRL's top gong in 2001, Campbell has built his game on eluding the opposition instead of barging over them.

Jayden has even surprised Holbrook with his development this year after the Covid-affected 2020 season.

"I'd have to say yes (I've been surprised), in the fact he is really carving them up," Holbrook said.

"I'm not completely surprised because I see how well he moves at training. To then do it when it counts most in a proper game (is impressive). He has gone really well.

"He is a natural footy player. They did get hampered by not being able to play last year, but he is a natural instinctive player.

"I think (he is ready for the NRL). He is obviously playing really well for Tweed and going well at training.

"He is more than a good chance (of playing NRL this weekend)."

Preston Campbell starred for the Titans after joining the club as a foundation player.

The battling Titans have been gutted by State of Origin after fullback AJ Brimson, backrower David Fifita and props Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Moeaki Fotuaika were selected for Queensland.

Brimson's selection has opened the door for Campbell's elevation and his teammates are convinced he will not let the Titans down in the NRL.

"He was playing under-20s last year and everyone was a bit iffy about how he would handle the Intrust Super Cup," Titans co-captain Jamal Fogarty said.

"To be fair, he has gone out there in the first eight rounds and been the best player consistently from our club.

"You don't know if someone is going to handle it (NRL) or not until you give them an opportunity. It would be great if he did get an opportunity but it can't be a one-off game. He has to have a couple of games to find his groove.

"He is an unbelievable talent. Some of the stuff he does at training you think 'wow, he's going to get so much better'."

After a promising pre-season the Titans have fallen in a heap, losing five of their past seven games amid worrying defensive efforts.

Losing their best four players for the Origin period is another blow ahead of a showdown against second-placed Melbourne, but Campbell could bring a spark to a struggling team.

"I sit back at training and watch how good a talent he is," Fogarty said.

"He is the most relaxed, skilful player at our club. Some of the stuff he does is effortless - he could do it with his eyes closed.

"I have to really concentrate and be calculated to do things, but he is so freestyle and off-the-cuff. He is younger than me and hasn't played NRL but I look up to him. He is an unreal talent."

Originally published as Family affair: Legend's son tipped for Titans debut