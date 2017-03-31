Family affair for CQUniversity graduates

CELEBRATION: Mother and daughter, Alison and Alex Murdoch throw their mortarboard's in the air after graduating at CQUniversity.

YEARS of hard work and persistence finally paid off for students at CQUniversity who attended their graduation ceremony at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre yesterday.

A total of 70 graduates attended the ceremony, including two who completed PhDs and a mother, daughter and niece from the same family.

Education graduate Alex Murdoch, 22, was joined by her mother Alison, who completed a Graduate Certificate in Management (with Distinction).

GRADUATED: Mother and daughter Alison and Alex Murdoch celebrate their graduation together. Matt Harris

Alison already works at CQUni as a Senior Campus Administrator at the Gladstone Marina campus and completed her degree on a part-time basis.

Alison's niece, Lynette also graduated with a Graduate Diploma of Learning and Teaching, but couldn't attend the ceremony after being stuck in Rockhampton due to yesterday's torrential rain.

Alex completed a Bachelor of Learning Management and will continue working at Clinton State School, teaching Year Four students.

"I had my internship there and then they gave me a job after that,” Alex said.

"It's been really great there and I've had lots of different experiences through that school.”

FINISHED: CQUniversity students at their graduation ceremony at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on March 30, 2017. Matt Harris

For Alison, studying at university was a first-time experience for the mother of two.

"I left school in Grade 10 so I hadn't done any study, but got direct entry into a graduate certificate because of the work experience I had behind me,” Alison said.

"It was very daunting at first because I didn't have that experience of how to study and what's expected of you.

"I work alongside the Associate Vice Chancellor and through my professional review he suggested that it would be good for me to do a degree.

"I actually learnt a lot.”