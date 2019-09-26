Families target work camp in anti-Adani protest

YOUNG families are among a group of 30 people who have disrupted work this morning at Adani's Carmichael mine, blocking access from the work camp.

The group say they are acting in support of the schoolchildren led global climate strike on Friday when about 300,000 Australians in more than 100 towns and cities marched calling for a ban on new coal mines.

Young mother and Frontline Action on Coal protester Kate Coxall said "it is our children who will be forced to deal with the worst effects" of climate change.

"This is a moral failure of today's older generations, who have known for years of the damage we are causing but failed to do anything about it," she said.

"Those of us who care for the ability of our kids to live healthy and fulfilling lives must take action now to cure our addiction to fossil fuels and stop irresponsible new projects like Adani before they make things worse."

Young families disrupted work on Adani’s controversial Carmichael mine on Thursday, blocking access from the Adani work camp. Picture: Supplied

Student Sasha Storer, 17, joined the protest and said those in power could learn something from the younger generation.

"Young people don't need to be lectured by politicians telling them to stay in school," Sasha said.

"It is the older generations running our political, business and media sectors who need to take a lesson from the schoolkids - a lesson in taking responsibility for your actions when they are risking the safety of the entire planet."

Adani stated all work onsite would could continue without impact.

"The only thing being achieved is wasting police resources. No problems though - we're getting on with the job," the mining company posted on Facebook.

Today's protest comes a day after Noah Neate, 22, and Gabriel Macs-Martin, 19, suspended themselves from a tree in an attempt to stop drilling at Adani's Carmichael coal mine.

Adani said it supported stronger legislation from the Queensland Government around dangerous protest devices, including treesitting devices like the ones used on Wednesday.