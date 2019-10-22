Families encouraged to cast-off at competition

OPEN SEASON: The Lake Callide Family Fishing Classic attracts hundreds of keen fishers young and old.

KEEN fishers from around the region and beyond will descend on Lake Callide this weekend for the Lake Callide Family Fishing Classic.

Held across two days, the competition encourages juniors and seniors to get out and have a crack at hooking a massive catch.

Callide Valley Native Fish Stocking Association president Kris Lassig said that this competition serves as the major fundraiser for his club, with proceeds from the competition going into restocking the dam with Barramundi, Yellow Belly and Sleepy Cod.

“It’s important to keep the stocking numbers up,” Lassig said.

“Because the dam brings people to the community.

“The more stock we have in the dam and the more likelihood that someone will catch a fish brings more people to our community.”

The action kicks off Saturday from 4am with the winners across each category simply the one with the largest fish.

“This is a family fishing classic so wives, children, open to everyone,” Lassig said.

“We have lucky nominations prizes up for grabs for juniors and seniors which are drawn Saturday night.

“You don’t have to catch a fish to win a prize.”

A canteen will be running all weekend with food and drink with free camping and amenities on Friday and Saturday night.

Nomination forms can be picked up at Dave’s Disposals Biloela or at www.cvnfsa.org.au.

For more head to the ‘Callide Valley Native Fish Stocking Association’ Facebook page.