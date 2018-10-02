Familiar Gladstone faces to grace national TV for carols

ON THE BIG STAGE: Dance Kix creative director Donna Hann (left) is looking forward to this year's carols event at Brisbane.

A GROUP of Gladstone dancers is set to shine on the national stage after it was chosen to perform at the 2018 Channel 9 Lord Mayor's Christmas Carols.

Led by Dance Kix's creative director Donna Hann, the 16 students will soon start eight weeks of rehearsals to prepare for the nationally- televised event held in Brisbane.

Ms Hann said the Gladstone region dance school of two years was thrilled to receive the invitation last month.

With an estimated crowd of up to 4000 people, Ms Hann said the students were extremely excited about the opportunity.

"We were busy preparing for our annual concerts when I received the call, and I knew it was an opportunity that we couldn't pass up,"she said.

"The Channel 9 Lord Mayor's Christmas Carols Performance will provide our dancers with amazing experience, and memories to last a lifetime."

Ms Hann said they would travel to Brisbane on December 7 and stay at the CBD for two nights.

She has appealed to Gladstone region businesses to help get the dancers to the state's capital through sponsorship deals.

She said the cost per student was $450, totalling more than $7000 for the team.

If you would like to help by sponsoring the team email hello@dancekixstudios.com or call 49737805.