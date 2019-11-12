Menu
MKR's 2013 winners Dan and Steph Mulheron will return to the show which kick started their food dreams.
Familiar faces return to My Kitchen Rules

Seanna Cronin
12th Nov 2019 10:30 AM

AFTER more than a decade of interstate cooking rivalries, My Kitchen Rules is getting a massive format shake-up.

The 2020 season of Seven's reality cooking show will pit returning all-stars against new teams, with the competitors split into two rival groups headed by judges Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge.

Feildel's co-host Pete Evans appears to be the moderator between the two sides in the culinary rivalry.

There will be some familiar faces for long-time fans, with season four winners Dan and Steph Mulheron and runners up Jake and Elle Harrison both featuring in the first footage released from the upcoming season.

Thanks to their success on the show, Dan and Steph went on to start their Hervey Bay cafe Eat @ Dan and Steph's and started a family via IVF treatment.

Sunshine Coast-raised siblings Jake and Elle now serve up Italian American street food at Brisbane's popular Eat Street Markets. Elle also became a mum since we last saw her on MKR.

My Kitchen Rules: The Rivals will air on Seven in early 2020.

