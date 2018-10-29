Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cr Matt Burnett at a past Regional Achievement & Community Awards launch at the Gladstone Entertainment Centre.
Cr Matt Burnett at a past Regional Achievement & Community Awards launch at the Gladstone Entertainment Centre. Christopher Chan GLA150612RACA
News

Awarded for a second year in a row for Mayor Matt Burnett

Noor Gillani
by
29th Oct 2018 4:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Region mayor Matt Burnett has won the Queensland Life Sciences' Elected Officials Award for the second year in a row.

Cr Burnett received the award on Friday night in acknowledgement of his effort to highlight life sciences in economic development.

"From my point of view it was a whole team effort," he said.

"It's not just because they thought I was doing a good job in the area, it's because the council is.

"When we were elected in 2016 we were facing challenges our council and our community hadn't seen before, in terms of the economic wind-down of the hugest boom we'd ever seen."

Cr Burnett said the region had to adjust to thousands of residents leaving the community in "what felt like overnight".

He said the award could be attributed to the council's corporate plan to further Gladstone's economy in a sustainable way.

"Not just two, or four or five years ahead, you've got to look 20 years ahead," he said.

"We've got to build Gladstone an economy that's based on technologies, whether it's in the energy field, or in the bio field, it's about creating an economy that'll outlast alumina and coal."

achievement awarded life sciences queensland local politics matt burnett mayor mayoral award
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    A look back what happened on this day in Gladstone

    A look back what happened on this day in Gladstone

    Opinion In 1925, a local farmer was injured after an explosion at his banana farm.

    • 29th Oct 2018 7:00 PM
    PHOTOS: 2000+ cruise passengers explore the Harbour City

    PHOTOS: 2000+ cruise passengers explore the Harbour City

    News It's the first visit to Gladstone for the 294m Carnival Legend.

    UPDATE: Bush fires south of Gladstone

    UPDATE: Bush fires south of Gladstone

    News There are three fires still burning or contained by firefighters.

    Early morning light show for parts of the region

    Early morning light show for parts of the region

    News The Gladstone region received a surprising amount of rain overnight.

    Local Partners