Awarded for a second year in a row for Mayor Matt Burnett

GLADSTONE Region mayor Matt Burnett has won the Queensland Life Sciences' Elected Officials Award for the second year in a row.

Cr Burnett received the award on Friday night in acknowledgement of his effort to highlight life sciences in economic development.

"From my point of view it was a whole team effort," he said.

"It's not just because they thought I was doing a good job in the area, it's because the council is.

"When we were elected in 2016 we were facing challenges our council and our community hadn't seen before, in terms of the economic wind-down of the hugest boom we'd ever seen."

Cr Burnett said the region had to adjust to thousands of residents leaving the community in "what felt like overnight".

He said the award could be attributed to the council's corporate plan to further Gladstone's economy in a sustainable way.

"Not just two, or four or five years ahead, you've got to look 20 years ahead," he said.

"We've got to build Gladstone an economy that's based on technologies, whether it's in the energy field, or in the bio field, it's about creating an economy that'll outlast alumina and coal."