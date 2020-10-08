FALSE ALARM: Historic rural rail bridge to remain

THE Head of Regional at Queensland Rail issued a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding the Theodore community's outrage over bridge demolition plans.

The Theodore Chamber of Commerce was under the impression Castle Creek Rail Bridge, constructed in 1927, would be demolished within weeks.

However, Jim Benstead said QR had no such plans.

"Queensland Rail has no plans to remove the Castle Creek rail bridge in Theodore," Mr Benstead said.

"The timber bridge structure will remain in place with only specific rail components including rail, spikes and fasteners to be removed from the bridge for safety reasons."

The Theodore Chamber of Commerce contacted The Observer earlier this week regarding the Department of Transport and Main Roads plan to deconstruct Castle Creek rail bridge.

Mr Benstead revealed works started on removing rail infrastructure on the Moura to Theodore rail corridor in late 2019, after it had been non-operational since 2005.

"The Castle Creek rail bridge works form part of this project, with the works expected to be completed by the end of 2020," he said.

Mr Benstead concluded by saying Queensland Rail prided itself on working closely and inclusively with local communities.

"We have contacted the Theodore Chamber of Commerce to clarify the scope of works does not involve the removal of the Castle Creek bridge," he said.

