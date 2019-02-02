Falling trees, 'smouldering limbs' a major fire site hazard

STAY SAFE: A photo of a fallen tree posted on the Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade Facebook page on Thursday.

A FIRE in Tannum Sands burning since Sunday is under control but posing safety hazards.

Yesterday a Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade member said the bushfire, which started burning near Plimsoll Court in the vicinity of Broadacres Drive, had been contained and was being monitored by two crews.

"What's left burning is well within containment lines and doesn't pose any threat at this point,” the brigade member said.

He said it had impacted about 500 acres of land since it started, driven forward by "excessive winds (and)... very scrubby terrain and loose terrain” restricting firefighter access.

The brigade member said more than 30 trees had already fallen and many more potentially could.

"It could be any tree around, the fire was that hot it has ignited many trees that would normally not burn,” he said.

"They burn internally for weeks and sometimes you don't even know they're burning.”

He urged residents to stay far away from the fire-affected area until it rained as both trees and "smouldering limbs” could fall at any time.

"A branch could kill a person”.

The brigade member said the closest residence from burning trees was between 50-100m away.

He said crews had manually knocked over trees they thought could be dangerous.

