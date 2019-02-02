Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STAY SAFE: A photo of a fallen tree posted on the Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade Facebook page on Thursday.
STAY SAFE: A photo of a fallen tree posted on the Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade Facebook page on Thursday.
News

Falling trees, 'smouldering limbs' a major fire site hazard

Noor Gillani
by
2nd Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIRE in Tannum Sands burning since Sunday is under control but posing safety hazards.

Yesterday a Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade member said the bushfire, which started burning near Plimsoll Court in the vicinity of Broadacres Drive, had been contained and was being monitored by two crews.

"What's left burning is well within containment lines and doesn't pose any threat at this point,” the brigade member said.

STAY SAFE: A photo of the blaze posted on the Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade Facebook page on Thursday.
STAY SAFE: A photo of the blaze posted on the Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade Facebook page on Thursday.

He said it had impacted about 500 acres of land since it started, driven forward by "excessive winds (and)... very scrubby terrain and loose terrain” restricting firefighter access.

The brigade member said more than 30 trees had already fallen and many more potentially could.

"It could be any tree around, the fire was that hot it has ignited many trees that would normally not burn,” he said.

"They burn internally for weeks and sometimes you don't even know they're burning.”

He urged residents to stay far away from the fire-affected area until it rained as both trees and "smouldering limbs” could fall at any time.

"A branch could kill a person”.

The brigade member said the closest residence from burning trees was between 50-100m away.

He said crews had manually knocked over trees they thought could be dangerous.

Noor Gillani

bushfire bushfire alert bushfire preparedness bushfire update cq bushfires falling trees fire hazard fire safety hazard burn rural fire brigade rural firefighters rural fire serivice tannum sands tannum sands bushfire
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Free scrap metal collections for fire-affected residents

    premium_icon Free scrap metal collections for fire-affected residents

    News Gladstone Regional Council is partnering with SIMS Metal Collection to provide the service.

    Local business sparkles with hand made ethical eyeshadows

    premium_icon Local business sparkles with hand made ethical eyeshadows

    News She plans to also release a range of highlighters and lipsticks.

    GALLERY: Gladstone kids go back to school

    premium_icon GALLERY: Gladstone kids go back to school

    News Parents across the region show off their children's first day.