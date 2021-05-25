Menu
The Teys complex at Biloela. Photo File
Falling cow carcass slams into Central Queensland meatworker

Timothy Cox
25th May 2021 5:31 PM
Paramedics attended Teys Australia abattoir in Biloela on Tuesday afternoon to treat a worker injured by a falling cow carcass.

Early reports suggested the carcass fell from a chain onto a female worker about 3.40pm.

The woman was wearing a helmet and remained conscious, but was said to be in pain and unalert.

The reports also suggested there was no power at the meatworks as a result of an explosion at the Callide Power Station.

Paramedics took taken the woman in her 40s to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition.

