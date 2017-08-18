Veterans to remember the fallen at Vietnam War service

PROUD: Bill O'Reilly will lay a wreath at today's Vietnam Veterans Day service to remember his fallen comrades and show support for those who lost loved ones.

BILL O'REILLY can recall the details of his service during the Vietnam War as if it were yesterday.

The fiercely proud 72-year-old Gladstone man can deliver a blow-by-blow account of which battalion took which outpost when, and the sacrifices made by those who didn't return.

"I've had 49 years to figure out how to sum it all up...but I'm still working on it," he told The Observer.

Bill served two years as a national serviceman in the 1960s, including eight months in Vietnam in 1968.

While serving as a private in the 1st Battalion of the Royal Australian Regiment - the 1 RAR - he took part in the Battle of Coral-Balmoral.

His regiment was sent to defend Ho Chi Minh City, then known as Saigon, before it was attacked and enemy troops overran their artillery positions.

The Australian troops fought back and regained the ground, the beginning of a massive offensive which lasted almost a month.

This morning, as he does every year, Bill will lay a wreath at the Gladstone Anzac Park Cenotaph in memory of the fallen to commemorate Vietnam Veterans Day.

The service will fall on the 51st anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan.

But he says those who fought and died in the Battle of Coral-Balmoral, as well as their families, are yet to be widely acknowledged in a similar fashion.

"(Coral-Balmoral) has not been recognised the same way Long Tan has been recognised," he said.

"We're hoping in memory of the fallen, and the sacrifice of their families, that by the time of the battle's 50th anniversary next year there'll be a suitable recognition of this other battle as well.

"The objective is to have a unit citation for gallantry - we feel that would be a suitable recognition."

After the ceremony each year, Bill and his mates gather at the Gladstone RSL Bowls & Citizens Club for lunch, to catch up and reminisce.

"I've got lots of mates that come out to it, not only from our battalion but from other army units and the air force and navy," he said.

"The good thing is members from the other RSL sub branches such as Calliope and Boyne Island attend as well.

"There used to be so many - but now there's not so many as there were."