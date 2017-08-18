30°
News

Veterans to remember the fallen at Vietnam War service

Andrew Thorpe
| 18th Aug 2017 4:32 AM
PROUD: Bill O'Reilly will lay a wreath at today's Vietnam Veterans Day service to remember his fallen comrades and show support for those who lost loved ones.
PROUD: Bill O'Reilly will lay a wreath at today's Vietnam Veterans Day service to remember his fallen comrades and show support for those who lost loved ones. Mike Richards GLA170817VIET

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BILL O'REILLY can recall the details of his service during the Vietnam War as if it were yesterday.

The fiercely proud 72-year-old Gladstone man can deliver a blow-by-blow account of which battalion took which outpost when, and the sacrifices made by those who didn't return.

"I've had 49 years to figure out how to sum it all up...but I'm still working on it," he told The Observer.

Bill served two years as a national serviceman in the 1960s, including eight months in Vietnam in 1968.

While serving as a private in the 1st Battalion of the Royal Australian Regiment - the 1 RAR - he took part in the Battle of Coral-Balmoral.

His regiment was sent to defend Ho Chi Minh City, then known as Saigon, before it was attacked and enemy troops overran their artillery positions.

The Australian troops fought back and regained the ground, the beginning of a massive offensive which lasted almost a month.

This morning, as he does every year, Bill will lay a wreath at the Gladstone Anzac Park Cenotaph in memory of the fallen to commemorate Vietnam Veterans Day.

The service will fall on the 51st anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan.

But he says those who fought and died in the Battle of Coral-Balmoral, as well as their families, are yet to be widely acknowledged in a similar fashion.

"(Coral-Balmoral) has not been recognised the same way Long Tan has been recognised," he said.

"We're hoping in memory of the fallen, and the sacrifice of their families, that by the time of the battle's 50th anniversary next year there'll be a suitable recognition of this other battle as well.

"The objective is to have a unit citation for gallantry - we feel that would be a suitable recognition."

After the ceremony each year, Bill and his mates gather at the Gladstone RSL Bowls & Citizens Club for lunch, to catch up and reminisce.

"I've got lots of mates that come out to it, not only from our battalion but from other army units and the air force and navy," he said.

"The good thing is members from the other RSL sub branches such as Calliope and Boyne Island attend as well.

"There used to be so many - but now there's not so many as there were."

Gladstone Observer
'We will scorch the earth': Industry hits back at coal warning

'We will scorch the earth': Industry hits back at coal...

AN ENVIRONMENT advocacy group has warned air monitoring in Gladstone is inefficient, and regulations for coal-fired power stations need an urgent overhaul.

How times have changed for a local CWA

A DIFFERENT TOWN: Sybil Riley remembers when Miriam Vale was a tiny settlement with only two shops.

Sybil Riley shares her memories of an earlier time at the CWA.

It's on again for seniors, starting this weekend

GET RHYTHM: There's opportunities to move and dance this Seniors Week.

Seniors week offers a plethora of activities.

Proud history on display at 90th birthday

TREASURES: Branch president Pauline Dahl with documents from the 1920s and 1930s stored in the branch's archives.

Miriam Vale-Bororen CWA celebrates its 90th birthday.

Local Partners

Expert tips on running the Botanic to Bridge

IMPORTANT tips and race-day information for Sunday's Botanic to Bridge.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

VIDEO: Tributes flow for Raglan legend Leonie Creed

FAMILY TRIBUTES: Son Ron had everyone gathered seeing the lighter side.

Hundreds of people gathered for the service at the Old Station.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

MAYIM Bialik, who plays Amy on The Big Bang Theory, has shared some details about what fans can expect for her character in the upcoming season.

The Bachelor Australia: Awful joke leaves Matty stunned

Sharlene’s mouth hangs agape after her car crash breakup.

I’m actually one of the bachelorettes — I’m not the external caterer

Samsung set for bigger, beach friendly Note 8

Samsung will be going bigger than ever to launch its Note 8 after this year's launch of the S8.

Water, dust, now sand-resistant?

GoT fan’s epic ‘Littlefinger’ theory

A fan has shared her epic theory on Littlefinger.

SPOILER ALERT: One fan has shared a shock theory.

OPINION: Bachelor really crossed the line

Leah Costa, 24, admitted she felt ‘degraded’ by her treatment on The Bachelor.

Leah’s abrupt Bachelor exit is slut-shaming at its worst.

Marvel stars tease superhero epic

The four year wait for Marvel's The Defenders is over.

The Defenders stars on their long-awaited superhero team-up.

The two stars who intimidated Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth was intimidated by two other Hollywood stars.

Thor star says he was ‘weirdly shaken’ when he met two other actors.

WHETHER YOU&#39;RE A FIRST TIME BUYER OR INVESTOR.THIS IS NOT ONE TO BE MISSED!

24 Bell Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 1 Auction 19th...

A great opportunity to secure this family home which features a spacious open plan kitchen and dining room, a separate lounge, three bedrooms, and a bathroom.

NEAT and TIDY... READY TO GO... POTENTIAL FOR SHED (STCA)

15 Cavella Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This well presented low set brick home is ready for new owners. This one is move-in ready. If you are looking at entering the market or maybe you're looking to...

EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPS

22 Garden Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $168,000

This three bedroom chamferboard home is situated at 22 Garden Street, West Gladstone. This great first home is walking distance to Gladstone State High School...

GOOD QUALITY 4 BEDROOM BRICK HOME - OWNER WANTS A SALE!

3 Morcom Street, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $238,000

This brick veneer home is situated at 3 Morcom Street, Calliope on a level allotment. This four bedroom home is in excellent condition and only 14 years old. ...

Unique &amp; Stylish Home With Great Views!

9 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $385,000

If you have been waiting for a unique home to hit the market with great views and style then I think this may well be the home that you have been waiting for. It...

EVERYTHING AT YOUR DOOR STEP

14 Garden Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 1 $270,000

What a location! With a Primary and a High school less than 100 metres at either end of this street, this is a great location and a solid family home. Sometimes...

SELLERS RELOCATING...PRESENTATION PERFECT...IDEAL FOR THE FAMILY

4A Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Here is your opportunity to secure this immaculate home offering plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. Sitting high on the elevated block with a secure...

GREAT FIRST HOME! SUPERB LOCATION...READY TO MOVE IN!

7 Capella Street, Telina 4680

House 3 2 2 $220,000

Located in a quiet, leafy street on 748m2 block in popular Telina, this family home is inviting, beautifully presented and generously sized. * Offering a very...

A PLEASANT SURPRISE

6 Carnegie Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Nicely designed home and with the variation in the roof line, this is a stand out property. Positioned on a large block of land, there is a multitude of options...

PERFECT STARTER PACKAGE AWAITS NEW OWNER

74 Shaw Street, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $239,000

Located within minutes to the Airport, Primary Schools, Shopping Centres, Sporting Fields and Harvey Road Tavern this home built on a solid foundation is a great...

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry