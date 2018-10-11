Fallen firefighters honoured for their service

REMEMBERANCE: 52 firefighters have been killed in the line of duty.

REMEMBERANCE: 52 firefighters have been killed in the line of duty. Barclay White

FIRE STATIONS across the region flew flags at half-mast yesterday to remember firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Firefighters Remembrance Day falls on the tenth day of the tenth month each year.

One firefighter remembered was Gladstone's Darryl Paul Harris, who died on the job on May 15, 1998.

Darryl started his career with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service back in the 1970s, with his first posting to Rockhampton.

He tragically passed away after being overcome by a medical condition while doing incident control at the Gladstone Power Station.

Inspector Barry Maluga, now based at Biloela, was with Darryl on the job.

"I was actually shocked because we didn't know," Barry said.

"We were at the other end... about a kilometre away... and we saw the ambulance and we didn't know why.

"My boss at the time came down and said Darryl had a medical condition and looked like he wasn't going to make it."

Darryl's service has been honoured by his addition to the Firefighters Honour Roll.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said 52 firefighters had been killed on the job since 1987.

"Firefighters are faced with demanding and challenging situations every day and often sacrifice their own safety to protect the lives and properties ofcommunities," Mr Crawford said.

"Today we take the time to remember their contributions and remember the families and friends of the fallen ... as we gather in all parts of the state."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commission Katarina Carroll said all firefighters paused at 10am to reflect on the sacrifices their colleagues had made.

"Firefighters play a crucial role in responding to emergencies and disasters to protect people, property and the environment and are united by their desire to serve our communities," Ms Carroll said.

A service was also held in Rockhampton.