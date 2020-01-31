Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Fake tradies targeting elderly in NSW exposed

31st Jan 2020 7:01 AM

A man has been extradited from Western Australia to face a Sydney court over a roofing scam that targeted elderly residents.

The 31-year-old was arrested at an airport on January 22, the fourth person to be charged over the racket since December.

Police will allege a group of men posing as tradesmen last month swindled a 91-year-old Double Bay man out of $150,000 for work to be carried out on his home.

They also tried to trick a 75-year-old Annandale woman out of $62,000 to finish work on her home, prompting her to alert police.

Two men, 29 and 32, and a 27-year-old woman were arrested in Sydney in December and detectives seized $40,000 in cash from a Bondi Junction hotel.

All four arrested are before the courts, charged with various offences including participating in a criminal group.

The man who was extradited from Western Australia is due to face the Central Local Court on Friday.

More Stories

Show More
court crime fake tradies scam seniors-news sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ JOBS: Growth projected in health, mining and education

        premium_icon CQ JOBS: Growth projected in health, mining and education

        News HEALTHCARE, mining and education are predicted to be the biggest growth industries in Central Queensland, according to data from the Department of Employment.

        70yo chops off ponytail for a good cause

        premium_icon 70yo chops off ponytail for a good cause

        News IT took eight years to grow his hair and only 30 seconds to chop off but Miriam...

        GPC responds to coal port ‘weak link’ coronavirus concern

        premium_icon GPC responds to coal port ‘weak link’ coronavirus concern

        Health The Miners Union is deeply concerned about what it says is an absence of...

        First cruise ship for 2020 delayed for several hours

        premium_icon First cruise ship for 2020 delayed for several hours

        News The delay of a cruise ship scheduled to dock at Gladstone today did not deter stall...