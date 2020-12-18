Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery, Thursday, July 18, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery, Thursday, July 18, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Crime

Fake number plates cost man a small fortune in fines

Hugh Suffell
18th Dec 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A LOWOOD man has been left with a hefty fine after he was intercepted driving with fake number plates.

Lowood Police Officer-in-Charge senior sergeant James Bromley said the 36-year-old male was stopped by police on Forest Hill Fernvale Road at Lowood on Wednesday.

Checks revealed the number plates on his car did not match the vehicle's description, Sergeant Bromley said.

Further checks also revealed the man was driving his silver Ford Falcon unregistered and uninsured.

The driver received three infringement notices totalling $1013 and the fake registration plates were confiscated.

lockyer valley crime lowood police station
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Iron horse to tackle Gladstone Cup

        Premium Content Iron horse to tackle Gladstone Cup

        News Can apprentice jockey Jake Molloy get the old boy home in the feature race on Saturday?

        ‘Stupid and childish’: Man steals from maritime museum

        Premium Content ‘Stupid and childish’: Man steals from maritime museum

        Crime Max Schedny Wassell said he was embarrassed by his actions.

        OUR HOME TOWN: Restaurant with rich history reopens

        Premium Content OUR HOME TOWN: Restaurant with rich history reopens

        Community “Every customer has come back, old faces and some new … someone’s little one from...

        MUG SHOTS: Central Queensland’s original felons

        Premium Content MUG SHOTS: Central Queensland’s original felons

        Crime From horse stealing to vagrancy, here are some of the first criminals to face...