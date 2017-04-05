Fake charity scam warning after Debbie floods region

SCAM WARNING: A small number of people look to take advantage of Queenslanders' generosity, according to the Office of Fair Trading.

The Office of Fair Trading has issued a warning to Queenslanders to keep an eye out for scammers looking to take advantage of others' generosity in the wake of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Fair Trading executive director Brian Bauer said after previous natural disasters, Fair Trading had received reports of people creating fake fundraising or charity appeals.

"Unfortunately a small number of people try and benefit from natural disasters,” he said.

Mr Bauer said charities and appeals in Queensland needed to be authorised by Fair Trading to ensure funds were used as intended and to make sure donors were confident their money was going to the right place.

"I strongly recommend that before giving money or credit card details to support a cyclone appeal, consumers check the OFT website to make sure it is authorised,” he said.

"Anyone going door-to-door collecting money for a cyclone appeal should have identification from the charity they are collecting for, be able to provide a receipt and should never apply excessive pressure on a resident to donate.

"Any suspicious charities or charity collectors should be reported to the OFT.”

For more information or to report suspicious activity visit www.qld.gov.au/fairtrading or call 13 QGOV (13 74 68).