Fake brain tumour mum on fraud charges

The woman allegedly lied about her daughter, far right, having a brain tumour.

A BRISBANE mother who has been charged with torture, for allegedly pretending her five-year-old daughter had terminal cancer, has faced court on eight new fraud charges.

Police allege the mother fraudulently received $2190 in Go Fund Me donations after claiming the girl had been diagnosed with a 15cm aggressive brain tumour.

The woman leaves the Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 25.

New charges allege the mother, who cannot be named, also personally benefited from more money, gifts and adventure experiences, as a result of her fraudulent claims.

The mother, in her 30s, was before Brisbane Magistrates Court today, after previously fronting the court in September, charged with torture and three fraud offences.

A Go Fund Me page set up for the family asked for donations, claiming the girl's parents could not work because they were caring for the ill child.

On a Facebook group, which police say was created by the mother, she allegedly claimed the girl only had months to live.

However, police claim the child does not have a brain tumour and is not receiving any medical treatment.

The court previously heard the five-year-old had been taken to hospital several times this year for MRI scans and ambulances had been called to the home, after claims the girl was suffering seizures.

The new fraud offences allegedly occurred between July and September, at Main Beach, Regents Park, Cannon Hill, Lowood and Kholo.

The mother is charged with dishonestly gaining the benefit of an Emergency Services event, including a gift and entertainment for herself.

Another charge alleges she dishonestly gained a charity event and $670 for herself and another alleges she gained $2500 for herself.

Other charges allege the mother dishonestly gained gifts and a charity ride, a whale watching experience, a truck ride, a helicopter flight and $3666 in cash.

In September, the mother was granted bail on the condition that she have no contact with her daughter without prior approval and no access to the Go Fund Me website.

She was not allowed to post pictures or comments about the child on the internet while on bail.

The mother was granted bail on the eight new charges, on condition she reappear in court on November 27. She also must appear in court in December on the previous charges.