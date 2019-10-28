Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman allegedly lied about her daughter, far right, having a brain tumour.
The woman allegedly lied about her daughter, far right, having a brain tumour.
Crime

Fake brain tumour mum on fraud charges

by Kay Dibben
28th Oct 2019 7:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE mother who has been charged with torture, for allegedly pretending her five-year-old daughter had terminal cancer, has faced court on eight new fraud charges.

Police allege the mother fraudulently received $2190 in Go Fund Me donations after claiming the girl had been diagnosed with a 15cm aggressive brain tumour.

The woman leaves the Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 25.
The woman leaves the Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 25.

New charges allege the mother, who cannot be named, also personally benefited from more money, gifts and adventure experiences, as a result of her fraudulent claims.

The mother, in her 30s, was before Brisbane Magistrates Court today, after previously fronting the court in September, charged with torture and three fraud offences.

A Go Fund Me page set up for the family asked for donations, claiming the girl's parents could not work because they were caring for the ill child.

On a Facebook group, which police say was created by the mother, she allegedly claimed the girl only had months to live.

However, police claim the child does not have a brain tumour and is not receiving any medical treatment.

The court previously heard the five-year-old had been taken to hospital several times this year for MRI scans and ambulances had been called to the home, after claims the girl was suffering seizures.

The new fraud offences allegedly occurred between July and September, at Main Beach, Regents Park, Cannon Hill, Lowood and Kholo.

The mother is charged with dishonestly gaining the benefit of an Emergency Services event, including a gift and entertainment for herself.

A Go Fund Me page set up for the family asked for donations claiming the parents could not work as they were caring for their ill child.
A Go Fund Me page set up for the family asked for donations claiming the parents could not work as they were caring for their ill child.

Another charge alleges she dishonestly gained a charity event and $670 for herself and another alleges she gained $2500 for herself.

Other charges allege the mother dishonestly gained gifts and a charity ride, a whale watching experience, a truck ride, a helicopter flight and $3666 in cash.

In September, the mother was granted bail on the condition that she have no contact with her daughter without prior approval and no access to the Go Fund Me website.

She was not allowed to post pictures or comments about the child on the internet while on bail.

The mother was granted bail on the eight new charges, on condition she reappear in court on November 27. She also must appear in court in December on the previous charges.

cancer charity court crime fraud go fund me

Top Stories

    Picnic raises funds for medical equipment

    premium_icon Picnic raises funds for medical equipment

    News The high tea brought people together for tasty food and prizes, but money raised was for a good cause.

    GLIMPSE INTO FUTURE: Students explore new tech

    premium_icon GLIMPSE INTO FUTURE: Students explore new tech

    News Students got to learn and try advanced technologies making their way into...

    70+ PHOTOS: Meet some of Bilo's sweetest pooches

    70+ PHOTOS: Meet some of Bilo's sweetest pooches

    Life Here's a collection of more than 70 photos of Bilo's sweetest dogs.

    First act for 2020 Agnes blues festival revealed

    premium_icon First act for 2020 Agnes blues festival revealed

    News High-energy husband and wife duo announced as first act for festival