Failure to connect: Broadband woes not enough for turnout

THE connection seemed to be down when the Australian Labor Party prepared to share "horror stories” of the National Broadband Network in Gladstone on Wednesday.

Fewer than 10 people attended the NBN forum, featuring Shadow Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland.

The advertised event was a chance for Gladstone residents to learn more about Australia's most expensive infrastructure project.

The same morning Ms Rowland arrived in Gladstone, some businesses on Goondoon St had no EFTPOS due to internet problems and the NBN Co chief executive Bill Morrow had just made national headlines announcing his resignation.

Meanwhile, Agnes Water residents had been without Optus phone service for five days.

Labor candidate for Gladstone Zac Beers said internet connections and the NBN rollout was a hot topic and one many people brought up.

Uncertainty was a theme during the forum, with residents asking about the cost, how to sign up and when they could sign up.

With three people at the forum after 1.45pm, Ms Rowland told them they would have to sign up to the NBN if they wanted to keep their phone number.

She said the existing network would be switched off when the new infrastructure was brought online.

Shadow Minister for Communications, Michelle Rowland, visited Gladstone on 4 April 2018 to discuss the NBN with locals. Matt Taylor GLA040418NBN

One of the attendees, Marty Shamier, said up until five years ago he was a "sceptic” of the internet but today he can't imagine life without it.

The Gladstone local recently signed up to internet banking, a big move considering he once did not trust transferring money over the net.

The Emmadale resident attended the forum to quiz Ms Rowland about the speed and the cost of the NBN.

"It's not just about me or what party I'm in, it's about the community and our kids, who are the future,” he said.

"I'm keen to get the NBN but what concerns me is we've spent $50billion and what if we have to spend another $50billion to get a satisfactory outcome for everyone.

"How much debt does the government have to go into to make us happy?”

Mr Shamier said Gladstone should have been connected to the network earlier.

Construction is still underway to connect some areas and the whole region is expected to be connected late this year.

"I can't believe Gladstone's been left out until now. We're the major industrial capital, we have the largest port in Queensland,” he said.

Ms Rowland said since most of the Gladstone Region's NBN infrastructure was under construction, it would be difficult to convert to the Labor-preferred fibre to the home.

But she said it was encouraging some areas would receive fibre to the kerb, which she said was an improvement on the fibre to the node.

"The amount of copper used is minimised, so it supplies a better speed,” she said.

Ms Rowland said it was "economically viable” to supply the NBN with the kerb option.

"What I've been arguing is it provides a much better option for those who want to upgrade (to the home), it supplies a better speed and it's feasible economically.”

Mr Beers said his focus would be on ensuring the NBN Co and telecommunication providers gave residents reliable service.

"Our focus is going to be about making sure there is accountability ... and to limit the amount of blame shifting between the NBN Co and the Telco providers,” he said.

"It's hard to get internet issues sorted so let's make sure there's good customer service as well.”