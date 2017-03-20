'Failing': Man's warning for more protests, legal action in Gladstone region

PROTEST: Mick Anderson hopes to stop any future plans to upgrade a road between Agnes Water and Baffle Creek.

VOCAL Agnes Water man Mick Anderson has warned the Gladstone Regional Council he won't give up his protest against a gravel road in the region's national park.

The council confirmed it would go ahead and develop a gravel road near Deepwater National Park, despite Mr Anderson and other locals protesting against the upgrades.

Mr Anderson is seeking legal advice to see how he and other residents can intervene, even looking at a possibility of closing off the national park to all traffic.

"The council is failing the community, they're using $1 million to put a road in to a nature reserve where there are endangered loggerhead turtles,” he said.

Mr Anderson said there were other upgrades the region was desperate for, including a school zone at the Discovery Christian College.

Last week acting Gladstone region mayor Chris Trevor confirmed the upgrade would go ahead, adding "the sooner this project happens, the better”.

The council says the upgrade, connecting Agnes Water to Baffle Creek via Deepwater National Park, will open up new tourism opportunities.

"The finer points are still being negotiated with the Queensland Government, however the upgrade will proceed through the national park route and not the alternate route from Maud Hill Road through to Anderson Way,” Cr Trevor said.