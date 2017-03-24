30°
'Failed rain season': Big wet makes little impact on Lake Awoonga

MATT HARRIS
| 24th Mar 2017 11:50 AM
Lake Awoonga / Awonga Dam. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
Lake Awoonga / Awonga Dam. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

GLADSTONE copped a drenching during March but it's failed to make a significant impact on Lake Awoonga dam levels.

The Gladstone radar has recorded a total of 328mm of rain since March 1, but the bulk of it missed the Lake Awoonga catchment area.

The lake's storage capacity on February 28 sat at 80.42%, today's level currently sits at 84%.

There has been 15 rain days recorded up to March 23.

While the rain has been a refreshing change for some, it's hardly made a dent on levels at the dam.

A Gladstone Water Board spokesperson said that the coastal areas of the Gladstone region have received a large amount of rain, but it hasn't impacted inland areas closer to Lake Awoonga, the source of Gladstone's water supply.

"The rain hasn't really fallen in the catchment area,” the spokesperson said.

"We're fortunate levels are still up, but this has been a failed rain season for us.

"We've had a late rain run in march, but in terms of filling the dam up it's missed the mark.”

THE Lake Awoonga catchment area.
THE Lake Awoonga catchment area.

Benaraby, the closest rain radar site to the lake, received 24mm of rain on Thursday while other areas, such as Gladstone and Gladstone Airport received 43.4mm and 32.2mm respectively.

The lake has a surface area of 16,700 acres and its maximum capacity is listed at 770,000 megalitres, so just under an inch of rain during a 24-hour period will hardly make any impact on dam levels.

The lowest level recorded at the dam was on February 4, 2003 when the dam was at a dismal capacity of 7.44%.

This was during a prolonged period of drought around the country brought on by the El Niño weather cycle.

Only 57,803ml of water sat in the dam on that day, there is currently 649,047ml of water sitting in the dam.

Nigel 'Nudge' Trezise of Lake Awoonga Boating & Leisure Hire was relived the dam hasn't gone close to overflowing as it impacts barramundi numbers in the lake.

"A lot of hard work goes into growing the barra, especially from people at the hatchery,” he said.

"If the water went over again all that hard work would've gone to waste.”

Mark Boss with another Lake Awoonga barramundi.
Mark Boss with another Lake Awoonga barramundi.

The largest capacity recorded at the dam was on January 27, 2013, when it held almost 1.5 million mega litres of water, a whooping 92.9% over capacity.

Mr Trezise said the ideal level for the dam would be around the 90% mark, which would be ideal for boat and water craft hire, but he says the best level for barramundi is when the lake sits at 50% capacity.

GREAT PLACE: Nigel 'Nudge' Trezise reckons there's no better place to go to work than at Lake Awoonga.
GREAT PLACE: Nigel 'Nudge' Trezise reckons there's no better place to go to work than at Lake Awoonga.

"With the extra water in the lake the barra are more spread out and it's harder to find where they are,” he said.

"Lake Awoonga was one of the best barra spots in Australia back in the day.

"We're trying hard to get locals and tourists back and the water board are jumping in and telling everyone what a beautiful place it is.

"It's the place to be.”

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  barramundi dam levels gladstone region gladstone water board lake awoonga water supply

