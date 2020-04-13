Menu
New facilities are needed at the Gladstone Marine Operations Base.
Facilities needed for Marine operations

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Apr 2020 9:00 AM
THE Department of Transport and Main Roads is accepting tender submissions for the design and documentation of an amenities building at the Gladstone Marine Operations Base.

According to QTenders, the tender is for the design and development of appropriate documentation to build a structure that comprises separate male, female and disabled toilet cubicles, a unisex shower and changing area.

Designs are to ensure the additional structure is accessible from the existing building via an undercover access path.

The tender also includes designing and documenting the reconfiguration of existing office space to achieve a larger office and combined meeting and lunch room., repurposing existing amenities where practical.

Submissions close 2pm on April 24. For more information and specification documents, visit qtenders.hpw.qld.gov.au.

