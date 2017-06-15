Facial recognition idea dismissed for CBD

NOT HAPPENING: Facial recognition technology will not be coming to Gladstone.

INFRARED security cameras could be something Gladstone's city centre gets in the future.

The option was put on the table during a discussion on Smart Cities funding at Tuesday's council meeting.

However, the council decided not to go with the new technology, instead opting to chase funding for smart lighting.

Facial recognition technology for CCTV, something that is being considered as part of next year's Commonwealth Games, was also mentioned in the officer's report.

"CCTV Technology is continuing to advance to include facial recognition, audio recording, 'suspicious activity' detection alarms, crowd and traffic monitor- ing,” the report read.

"Due to the size of the Gladstone community visiting the CBD, it is not advised that (the) council seeks these advanced features of CCTV at this time, due to potential breaches of public privacy (due to audio and facial recognition) and expensive costs (from installation and ongoing costs, including an operator to monitor the footage).”

The existing CCTV cameras in Gladstone do not have infrared technology, which means they can produce footage that is too light or dark.

Infrared security cameras can transfer the heat signatures recorded to an image, increasing the clarity of the footage recorded, according to the council.