Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Facebook shuts down Craig Kelly

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
26th Apr 2021 1:53 PM

 

Controversial MP Craig Kelly has had his Facebook profile removed by the social media giant for his "repeated" spreading of misinformation about COVID-19.

In a statement, a Facebook spokesman said the platform didn't allow "anyone, including elected officials, to share misinformation about COVID-19 that could lead to imminent physical harm, or COVID-19 vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts.

"We have clear policies against this type of content and have removed Mr Kelly's Facebook page for repeated violations of this policy."

Prior to removing his profile, Facebook had pulled several of Mr Kelly's posts which had violated the company's Misinformation and Harm policy.

Mr Kelly quit the Liberal Party to join the crossbench in February, after heavy criticism for his commentary about COVID-19, as well as for his handling of serious allegations made against one of his staffers.

Originally published as Facebook shuts down Craig Kelly

craig kelly editors picks politics social media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man coughed and sneezed at passengers on flight

        Premium Content Man coughed and sneezed at passengers on flight

        Crime The man then caused a scene at Brisbane’s domestic airport, assaulting police.

        BREAKING: Paramedics responding to Colloseum incident

        Premium Content BREAKING: Paramedics responding to Colloseum incident

        Breaking Paramedics were detailed to attend Colloseum this afternoon.

        20+ PHOTOS: Gladstone’s ANZAC Day 2021

        Premium Content 20+ PHOTOS: Gladstone’s ANZAC Day 2021

        Local Faces Hundreds packed Gladstone’s Central Park for the ANZAC Day ceremony. Did we spot...

        ‘F---, I’m high’: Gladstone drug offender avoids prison time

        Premium Content ‘F---, I’m high’: Gladstone drug offender avoids prison time

        Crime Peter James Charlton was on probation for drug offending.