Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A still from the bullying video posted on Facebook which has since been removed by the social media giant.
A still from the bullying video posted on Facebook which has since been removed by the social media giant.
Crime

Facebook slammed over bullying video move

by Greg Stolz
14th Feb 2019 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who shared a horrifying video of Gold Coast schoolgirls callously bullying another teen to commit suicide has slammed Facebook after the social media giant deleted it.

The man, who says he is a friend of the bullied girl's family, posted the vile video yesterday and it quickly went viral.

It showed Gold Coast schoolgirls, believed to be from Helensvale High, threatening to kill a classmate and taunting her to commit suicide.

The target of the abuse was not present.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

 

The target of the abuse was not present in the video.
The target of the abuse was not present in the video.

 

 

"Everyone f**ing hates you and everyone wants to kill you," one girl yells at the camera.

"You're going to probably kill yourself before I kill you, but you know what? I want to kill you."

A second girl then threatens to stomp on the target of their abuse.

The post attracted hundreds of comments encouraging the family to go to police while others called for the girls involved to be expelled.

Overnight, the man who posted the video said it had been deemed by Facebook as "not acceptable" content and was removed.

"Is bullying (acceptable) … child suicide from this?," he posted.

"ZERO tolerance (to bullying) is!"

If you or anyone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14, beyondblue on 1300 22 4636 or Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800

A still from the bullying video posted on Facebook which has since been removed by the social media giant.
A still from the bullying video posted on Facebook which has since been removed by the social media giant.

More Stories

bullying editors picks facebook gold coast video

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Dawson Hwy remains closed after motorcycle crash

    UPDATE: Dawson Hwy remains closed after motorcycle crash

    Breaking The accident involving a motorcycle happened just before 7.00am.

    Magistrate has conflict of interest with extortion accused

    premium_icon Magistrate has conflict of interest with extortion accused

    News Alleged Black Uhlan Motorcycle Gang member has conflict of interest

    Tenants from hell: Home owner claims $30k in damages

    premium_icon Tenants from hell: Home owner claims $30k in damages

    News "This in someone's house... and it's not a laughing matter."

    The 14 motorists fined for drink driving this week

    premium_icon The 14 motorists fined for drink driving this week

    News THOUSANDS of dollars in fines were handed out this week.