Facebook post that got woman sacked

Robyn Polak claims she was fired over her Facebook post. Picture: Facebook/Robyn Polak

Robyn Polak claims she was fired over her Facebook post. Picture: Facebook/Robyn Polak

A WOMAN has taken to social media to claim she was fired by her boss after sharing a "Make America Great Again" post on Facebook.

The stoush began when Robyn Polak, a dental assistant from South Milwaukee in the US, shared a news article on her personal Facebook page which that US President Donald Trump.

"At the end of the day we (are) extremely lucky to have an amazing President. I don't care what anyone says!" she wrote in the accompanying caption on Monday.

The following day the 35-year-old also shared footage from a pro-Trump rally she attended with the caption "MAGA 2020".

"MAGA" refers to Mr Trump's famous slogan "Make America Great Again".

But later that same day, Ms Polak again took to Facebook to claim she had just lost her job after someone accused her of racism on her work's Facebook page.

"And just like that I get fired from my job because some left wing Liberal didn't like that I had posted yesterday on Facebook Make America Great Again," she posted.

"And he went way out of his way to make a review on my work Facebook stating that I am racist, well he didn't really even use my name but this is completely ridiculous.

"What should I do? I filed for unemployment already."

She was referring to a review published on Precision Dental MKE in Milwaukee's social media page that says employees were "spouting racist comments on Facebook".

Robyn Polak says she was targeted with a negative review because of her political beliefs. Picture: Facebook/Robyn Polak

In a statement issued to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper, Precision Dental MKE denied Ms Polak's allegations.

"Precision Dental MKE believes dentistry is non-political," the statement reads.

"We can confirm, however, that no employee has ever been terminated for their political beliefs or their support of the President or any political candidate."

But Ms Polak argued she was fired over the phone while running errands and insisted her social media posts were not made on company time.

"This was totally off hours," she told the publication.

"I was sitting on my couch supporting my president."

In a later comment on Facebook, Ms Polak said the person who allegedly wrote the review "went out of his way to completely ruin my life".

Precision Dental MKE's Facebook page is no longer available, but the newspaper reports it had been "review-bombed" on Google with a slew of people leaving one-star reviews.

Meanwhile, Ms Polak's Facebook page has been flooded with messages of support from people who have condemned the alleged firing.

"Sounds like wrongful termination. Don't talk to that guy and get a lawyer," one Facebook user advised, while another said: "What in the hell happened to freedom of speech … I hope you sue the hell out of them and own that place."

"Hire a lawyer and sue the Facebook user … in civil court for lost wages and slander and then sure precision dental for terminating you. Should be easy money in both situations," another suggested.