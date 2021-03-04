Menu
A man who conned Facebook marketplace users has been caught by police and ordered to repay his victims.
Crime

Facebook fraudster sentenced for marketplace rip-offs

by Kara Sonter
4th Mar 2021 6:55 PM
A Deception Bay man who undertook "foolish, "opportunistic" advantage of Facebook marketplace users has been sentenced in court.

Caboolture Magistrates Court heard Raymond John Henderson, 37, defrauded two Facebook marketplace users who had purchased goods from him in July and August last year.

Prosecutor Sergeant Peter Mitchellson told the court Henderson's actions were "foolish" and "opportunistic" when he failed to hand over a mobile phone and a car he had sold online.

Magistrate Robert Walker said Henderson, who pleaded guilty to the offences, had a history of fraud and would have been given a jail term had it not been for a "glowing" report from the Court Link program aimed at rehabilitating offenders.

"I could only imagine the alarm and the distress those (victims) would have experienced when they realised they'd been had," Magistrate Walker said.

Henderson was given a 12 month probation order and ordered to repay $680 in restitution.

