Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Facebook will now allow users to unsend messages up to 10 minutes after they are posted. Picture: AP
Facebook will now allow users to unsend messages up to 10 minutes after they are posted. Picture: AP
News

Facebook now allows you to unsend messages

by Staff writers
6th Feb 2019 9:50 AM

FACEBOOK says users will now be able to unsend messages sent via Messenger within 10 minutes of sending.

The Verge reports that from today, those who have the latest versions of Messenger for iOS and Android, users will be able to delete messages that were never intended to be sent.

Facebook will allow you to delete messages off Messenger after they are sent. Picture: Facebook
Facebook will allow you to delete messages off Messenger after they are sent. Picture: Facebook

You just tap the message you want to delete and you can either "Remove for Everyone" or "Remove for You". remove for Everyone replaces the message with text that says you have deleted the message.

Facebook users demanded the feature when it was discovered that CEO Mark Zuckerberg was able to delete a message after sending it out.

That same day Facebook said it would release an "unsend" button" so everyone could have the same power.

More Stories

Show More
app editors picks facebook messages social media unread update

Top Stories

    Gladstone company feels pinch from JM Kelly collapse

    premium_icon Gladstone company feels pinch from JM Kelly collapse

    News Company dealt with JM Kelly 'on and off' for about five to six years prior to its collapse.

    Former Gladstone local's first visit as State commissioner

    premium_icon Former Gladstone local's first visit as State commissioner

    News He will deliver a free community seminar on body corporate issues.

    Hospital will be brightened-up with paintings from Indonesia

    premium_icon Hospital will be brightened-up with paintings from Indonesia

    News The artworks were donated by members of the 1770 Art Show committee.

    • 6th Feb 2019 8:00 AM