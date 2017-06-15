Face of Relay For Life is an inspiration

AMAZING: Sandra Brien will be the face of Gladstone's Relay for Life event next month.

INSPIRING is hardly good enough to describe Sandra Brien.

Despite still battling cancer, she is giving back to the community.

In December 2014, Mrs Brien visited her doctor feeling breathless and lacking energy.

What she thought would be an easy fix soon became the hardest fight of her life.

She was diagnosed with cardiac amyloidosis, which is a rare disease which causes heart failure. Further tests revealed multiple myeloma, a form of leukemia, as the underlying condition.

Unfortunately, doctors have told her that this type of cancer is incurable, and Mrs Brien continues to take chemotherapy tablets to slow the progression of the disease.

In recognition of her fighting spirit, Mrs Brien is the Face of Cancer Council Queensland's Gladstone Relay For Life 2017.

The event will be held from July 29-30 at Chanel College Oval.

It raises money for work in cancer research, education and patient support programs.

An inspiration to locals, Mrs Brien has continued to work and serve her community despite her diagnosis.

She was asked to become the face of the event after serving as catering coordinator on the committee for two years.

"I want to give back to Cancer Council as they helped me so much during my darkest days, and I want them to be able to continue to help others," she said.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan said Mrs Brien embodied the spirit of the relay.

"Sandra is passionate about supporting locals affected by cancer while still fighting the disease herself - that is what Relay For Life is all about," Ms McMillan said.

"We encourage all locals to get a team together and register for Relay, to support more than 1210 people diagnosed with cancer in central Queensland each year."

Visit www.relayforlife.org.au or phone 1300 65 65 85 for information or to register.