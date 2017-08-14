Fabulous fashion turns the judges head at the Cup

CLASSY ACT: Sharon Mylrea, Emma Files, Carmen Marsten, Samantha Morgan, Ashduin and Carl Carter: Fashions on the Field winners and judges.

ELEGANCE and style were on display at the QantasLink Fashions on the Field event at the Gladstone Cup.

Katie Weinert, FOTF event coordinator (and daughter-in-law of Gladstone Turf Club president, David Weinert) said it had been a fantastic event.

"Everyone had a great understanding of what to wear and how to put their outfits together," she said.

"It was by far our best Fashions on the Field to date and the judges certainly had their work cut out for them ... the effort our entrants put into their outfits was exceptional.

"They obviously had planned their outfits for quite a few months in advance ... good quality ladies came through and looked great."

The winner for best dressed was Carmen Marsten. of Rockhampton. Although not a Gladstone local, Ms Marsten bought her outfit and accompanying accessories locally.

Mrs Weinert said it was great to see out-of-towners supporting local businesses.

Ms Marsten's prize was a return Brisbane airfare for two plus two nights' accommodation at the Mercure King George Square.

Daily breakfast was also included.

The other prize winners for the QantasLink Best Dressed Ladies' Race Wear were: Emma Files, who won second place, and Samantha Morgan, who came third.

Both runner-ups were Gladstone locals.

A competition was also held for best head wear - the Sharon Mylrea Hats Best Millinery - and the winners were as follows:

First place - Emma Files

Second place - Liz Whitehead

Third place - Janette Millei & Emma Feeney

The events were judged by Ash Duin, Carl Carter and Sharon Mylrea.

The women who entered the event were judged on their style and originality and the appropriateness of the outfit for a day at the races.

The outfits needed to reflect the season and the weather on the day and the women needed to demonstrate an understanding of current fashion trends.

"Given the success of yesterday's Fashions on the Field we have decided to run the event at Cox Plate in October," Mrs Weinert said.

More details will be available next month, she added.

"Thanks so much for supporting our local club."