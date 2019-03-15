Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daniel Ricciardo was off the pace in the Renault in the opening practice session at Albert Park.
Daniel Ricciardo was off the pace in the Renault in the opening practice session at Albert Park.
Motor Sports

Ricciardo slow to settle in with Renault

15th Mar 2019 2:00 PM

DANIEL Ricciardo has endured some tough times at Albert Park in recent years and there was some cause for concern in practice one with the Aussie clocking a very disappointing result and sitting near the bottom of the standings.

No Australian has ever stood on the podium at their home grand Prix - Ricciardo came agonisingly close in 2014 and against last year.

And fans shouldn't be holding their breath for a miracle this season with the Renault looking to have more teething issues that need addressing.

Ricciardo was 2 sec .035 behind Hamilton who topped the time sheets in the early session on Friday but, moreover, he was seven places behind his teammate Nico Hulkenberg who finished 10th +1.416.

Hamilton was 0.038 faster than Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who is aiming for a third consecutive victory at the Australian GP.

Vettel's new teammate Charles Leclerc was 0.074 back in third place, ahead of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

Hamilton and Vettel finished first and second in the drivers' championship last season, with Hamilton dominating the second half of the season and finishing with 11 victories from 21 GP events.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas posted the first time of the season, completing an early lap of the Albert Park circuit in 1:26.454. He improved his pace to 1:23.866 to finish the session with the fifth-fastest time.

More Stories

australian grand prix daniel ricciardo f1 motorsport
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Nurse bashed over missing iPod

    premium_icon Nurse bashed over missing iPod

    News Man who tried to kill his mother, bashed a nurse and assaulted cops and prison guards can be considered for parole

    'Why I'm shaving for a cure': Mum's sacrifice for cause

    premium_icon 'Why I'm shaving for a cure': Mum's sacrifice for cause

    News Jenny Holland's son Brent was diagnosed in 2016

    OH BUCKET: What's next for Gladstone's iconic KFC sign?

    premium_icon OH BUCKET: What's next for Gladstone's iconic KFC sign?

    News Find out what's happening to the Gladstone KFC bucket.

    WHAT'S ON: Eight things to do this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: Eight things to do this weekend

    News Are you looking for something to keep you busy this weekend?