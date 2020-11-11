Menu
Crime

‘F--- off’: Public nuisance arrested over foul mouth

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
11th Nov 2020 4:00 PM
A YOUNG Gladstone man caused a nuisance in the safe night precinct when he yelled foul language at groups of people.

On October 17 Kane Aliki Costigan was part of a disturbance outside a Gladstone Nightclub.

Police intervened and separated groups, when Costigan walked across the road in an attempt to get close to the other group that was trying to leave.

The 21 year old was told to walk away but didn’t and a police officer had to push him away.

Costigan started yelling “f--- off c---s” and "f-- you” and was warned to stop swearing.

He turned to the police and said “f--- you c---s” and was then arrested.

Costigan pleaded guilty in writing in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was fined $800 and a conviction was recorded.

