Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MiePlace Nightclub in Gladstone Central, QLD
MiePlace Nightclub in Gladstone Central, QLD
Crime

‘F--- off’: Man throws punch outside nightclub

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man landed himself in trouble after he threw a punch at someone outside of a Gladstone Nightclub.

Piki Tane Riki entered a guilty plea in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to commit public nuisance in the vicinity of licensed premises and obstruct police licenced premises.

The court was told Riki was kicked out of MiePlace nightclub when he approached another group of men and began yelling at them and punched one of them in the head.

While police were trying to escort Riki into a police vehicle Riki tried to walk back to the group, attempted to pull his arms away while clenching his fists and telling police to “f--- off” the court was told.

Riki was fined $800, no conviction was recorded.

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug driver ‘appreciates’ Magistrate’s sentence

        premium_icon Drug driver ‘appreciates’ Magistrate’s sentence

        Crime Police found a number of clipseal bags, a set of scales and a spoon during a search...

        Top tips: How to maximise your tax return

        premium_icon Top tips: How to maximise your tax return

        Money AN accountant with 40 years in the finance sector has revealed his top tips for...

        FIRST LOOK: ‘Incredible’ $30,000 nightclub renovations

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: ‘Incredible’ $30,000 nightclub renovations

        Business A Gladstone nightclub owner said renovations are coming along nicely as the town...