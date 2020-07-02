‘F--- off’: Man throws punch outside nightclub

A GLADSTONE man landed himself in trouble after he threw a punch at someone outside of a Gladstone Nightclub.

Piki Tane Riki entered a guilty plea in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to commit public nuisance in the vicinity of licensed premises and obstruct police licenced premises.

The court was told Riki was kicked out of MiePlace nightclub when he approached another group of men and began yelling at them and punched one of them in the head.

While police were trying to escort Riki into a police vehicle Riki tried to walk back to the group, attempted to pull his arms away while clenching his fists and telling police to “f--- off” the court was told.

Riki was fined $800, no conviction was recorded.