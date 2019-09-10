'F--king scary': Drake man in shock after devastating fire

David Bailey evacuated from Drake as the fire approached up Long Gully Road.

A MAN who lost a shed full of valued items in the Drake bushfire says the blaze has created a "barren" landscape.

At the Bruxner Highway roadblock west of Tabulam, David Bailey recounted how he managed to save a few items from his Long Gully Rd home.

He said he was grateful for the efforts of the Rural Fire Service crews.

"It was f--king scary," Mr Bailey said.

"It (the bushfire) has taken the shed, the motorbike, the veggie garden. It's just barren land."

Still in shock, Mr Bailey was trembling when he recounted the devastating loss of a shed containing many valued items.

"I've lived in that house my whole life," he said.

"But everyone got out, that's the main thing.

"There are people who have lost their homes, they're living at the pub now."

Mr Bailey said the tiny town of Drake was deserted.

"The fireys have been fantastic, I just wanted to hug them," he said.