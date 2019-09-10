Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David Bailey evacuated from Drake as the fire approached up Long Gully Road.
David Bailey evacuated from Drake as the fire approached up Long Gully Road. Marc Stapelberg
News

'F--king scary': Drake man in shock after devastating fire

Alison Paterson
by
10th Sep 2019 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who lost a shed full of valued items in the Drake bushfire says the blaze has created a "barren" landscape.

At the Bruxner Highway roadblock west of Tabulam, David Bailey recounted how he managed to save a few items from his Long Gully Rd home.

He said he was grateful for the efforts of the Rural Fire Service crews.

"It was f--king scary," Mr Bailey said.

"It (the bushfire) has taken the shed, the motorbike, the veggie garden. It's just barren land."

Still in shock, Mr Bailey was trembling when he recounted the devastating loss of a shed containing many valued items.

"I've lived in that house my whole life," he said.

"But everyone got out, that's the main thing.

"There are people who have lost their homes, they're living at the pub now."

Mr Bailey said the tiny town of Drake was deserted.

"The fireys have been fantastic, I just wanted to hug them," he said.

bruxner highway bushfire drake editors picks fire rural fire service
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 72 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 72 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

    Curtain maker celebrates 100th birthday

    premium_icon Curtain maker celebrates 100th birthday

    News Many Gladstone households would be familiar with Mrs James’s fancywork as her...

    • 10th Sep 2019 11:24 AM
    More elite sport headed for Gladstone

    premium_icon More elite sport headed for Gladstone

    News More than 100 tickets already sold.

    Gladstone's new $235k Mercedes ambulance hits the road

    premium_icon Gladstone's new $235k Mercedes ambulance hits the road

    News A SHINY new ambulance worth over $235,000 is already saving lives..